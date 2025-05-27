Strengthening Ties: India and Guyana Forge Deeper Partnership

During a strategic visit to Guyana, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, significant strides were made in reinforcing the economic and political partnership between India and Guyana. Describing the visit as "fruitful and productive," Sandhu highlighted the reaffirmation of mutual support by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, particularly in strengthening economic ties.

The delegation participated in dialogues with prominent Guyanese leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Vice-President, culminating in engagements at Guyana's Independence Day celebrations. Key discussions centered on terrorism, with President Ali affirming Guyana's stance against extremism and expressing hope for Guyana to become a gateway for Indian investments into the Caribbean and South America.

President Ali praised the resilient "bond of blood" shared by the two nations, citing India's substantial investments and technological contributions to Guyana. He reiterated the importance of including India in the expanded United Nations Security Council. This diplomatic outreach coincides with India's Operation Sindoor, aimed at countering terrorism linked with Pakistan and asserting zero tolerance for such threats.

