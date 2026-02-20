Left Menu

Reimagining Spiritual Legacy: Shashi Tharoor's Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan unveiled Shashi Tharoor's new book on Sree Narayana Guru, a pivotal figure in combating caste discrimination in Kerala. The biography is praised for preserving the spiritual and social legacy of the reformer, asserting his enduring message of equality and universal truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:41 IST
In a momentous event at the India International Centre, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan formally launched Shashi Tharoor's latest book, paying tribute to the legendary reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The work captures the essence of the spiritual leader whose teachings continue to inspire change and advocate equality.

Radhakrishnan highlighted Narayana Guru's pioneering efforts to dismantle caste barriers and promote social harmony, lauding his radical message of 'one caste, one religion, one God.' He commended Tharoor's comprehensive documentation of the Guru's life, viewing it as a critical preservation of historical truth and an inspiration for future generations.

Tharoor emphasized the modern relevance of Narayana Guru's legacy, lamenting its obscurity beyond Kerala. With a focus on challenging entrenched caste hierarchies, the book sheds light on the reformer's progressive ideals. Tharoor calls for recognition and study of these teachings to further the cause of equality and empowerment.

