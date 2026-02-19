Vice-President Launches Shashi Tharoor’s Book on Sree Narayana Guru in New Delhi

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today released and launched a new book by Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor titled “The Sage who Reimagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru” at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

The high-profile launch brought together eminent scholars, civil society leaders and dignitaries to reflect on the enduring relevance of Sree Narayana Guru’s spiritual and social reform legacy.

Guru’s Message Was a Revolutionary Call for Equality

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said Sree Narayana Guru emerged as a transformative spiritual guide at a time when caste oppression and social discrimination were deeply entrenched in Indian society.

He highlighted the Guru’s immortal message:

“One Caste, One Religion, One God for humankind”

Describing it as far more than a spiritual proclamation, Shri Radhakrishnan said it was a revolutionary call for equality, dignity and universal brotherhood, challenging the foundations of social exclusion.

Challenging Injustice Through Compassion and Reform

The Vice-President noted that Sree Narayana Guru confronted injustice not through confrontation, but through wisdom, compassion and institutional reform.

He cited the Guru’s initiatives such as:

• Inclusive temple consecrations open to all communities• Promotion of education as a tool of empowerment• Advocacy for social transformation rooted in self-respect

Recalling his own visit to Sivagiri Mutt in December last year, Shri Radhakrishnan described Sivagiri as one of India’s holiest spaces, inspiring people to treat every individual with equality and dignity.

Teachings Continue to Guide Social Justice

Quoting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Vice-President said the Guru’s teachings remain a roadmap for social justice and continue to guide national efforts aimed at eliminating discrimination and promoting inclusive development.

He emphasised that India’s spiritual reform tradition has repeatedly served as a force for social renewal.

India’s Saints and Reformers Shaped a United Society

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational heritage, the Vice-President observed that saints and reformers such as:

• Adi Shankaracharya• Ramanujacharya• Sree Narayana Guru

reshaped society through spiritual teachings, challenged injustice, removed superstition and restored dignity to every citizen.

He remarked that Adi Shankaracharya’s contribution was so foundational that without him, “there would be no united India today.”

Praise for Shashi Tharoor’s Contribution

Commending Dr. Shashi Tharoor for authoring the book, Shri Radhakrishnan said the work would expand the global reach of India’s civilisational and spiritual heritage.

He described Dr. Tharoor as a distinguished diplomat, parliamentarian and author who has enriched public discourse with clarity and historical depth.

The Vice-President also noted Dr. Tharoor’s leadership of an All-Party Delegation during Operation Sindoor, conveying India’s united stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

SNDP Yogam’s Role in Continuing the Guru’s Mission

The Vice-President said the book sheds light on Sree Narayana Guru’s emphasis on:

• Self-respect• Honest labour• Social upliftment• Empowerment of disadvantaged communities

He highlighted the important role of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, founded in 1903, in carrying forward the Guru’s mission through:

• Education initiatives• Institution-building• Socio-economic transformation

Safeguarding India’s Civilisational Memory

Shri Radhakrishnan stressed that documenting the lives and contributions of spiritual and social reformers is essential to preserving India’s civilisational memory.

He expressed confidence that the book would:

• Inspire deeper scholarly research• Encourage youth to think critically• Motivate society toward responsible action

Call to Recommit to Equality and Unity

Concluding his address, the Vice-President called upon citizens to recommit themselves to the ideals of equality, unity and education, saying the vision of Sree Narayana Guru — strengthened through the SNDP movement and articulated through scholarly works such as this book — will continue to inspire India’s journey toward justice, harmony and human dignity.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

Those present at the launch included:

• Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP and author

• Mr. David Davidar, Managing Director, Aleph Book Company• Distinguished scholars and eminent guests

The event marked a significant cultural moment, reaffirming the relevance of Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings in contemporary India and highlighting the role of literature in shaping national consciousness.