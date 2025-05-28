India's Unyielding Fight Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Mission to Saudi Arabia
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visits Riyadh to strengthen India-Saudi relations and promote a united front against terrorism. The initiative counters global misinformation and emphasizes India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, intensified by efforts to combat terror funding linked to Pakistan by addressing the Financial Action Task Force.
In a powerful stance against terrorism, an Indian parliamentary delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, showcasing a united front. Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the group aims to bolster diplomatic ties and explore cooperation avenues with Saudi Arabia. The delegation received a warm welcome from Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia Council Friendship Committee of the Shura Council.
"India's stance on terrorism is resolute and uncompromising. This message is brought to Saudi Arabia by our all-party delegation," Panda stated. The delegation, comprising BJP MPs and other political leaders including former diplomat Harsh Shringla, underscores a multi-party commitment to counter misinformation and uphold India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
Meanwhile, India is ramping up efforts to counter terror funding linked to Pakistan, leading to its relisting on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List. The Indian government plans to submit detailed evidence to FATF regarding entities involved in terror financing. This effort is part of a broader campaign following India's military response to terrorist groups in Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam.
