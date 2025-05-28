Buddha's Relics Foster Spiritual Renaissance in Vietnam

The journey of the sacred relics of the Buddha, originating from Sarnath, embarked on a significant tour of Vietnam from May 3 to June 2.

Initially slated to end on May 21, the tour was extended upon the Vietnamese government's special request. This spiritually enriching voyage reached Yen Tu Pagoda in Quang Ninh Province—Vietnam's holiest spiritual sites—marking a pivotal moment in this pilgrimage. Commencing with ceremonies in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2, the relics' arrival was celebrated with intense devotion as streets brimmed with reverent crowds, highlighting the profound cultural intersection.

The relics' journey surpasses mere religious sentiment, symbolizing the millennia-old civilizational bond between India and Vietnam, dating back to when Indian monks and traders introduced Buddhism's teachings. This pilgrimage revitalizes such ancient connections, strengthening diplomatic relations and enriching Vietnam's spiritual landscape.

