Global Protests Demand Justice for Balochistan

The Free Baloch Movement held protests in Germany, Scotland, and Finland to mark Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests, urging international intervention against continued militarization and human rights abuses in Balochistan. Protestors called for global accountability for 'enforced disappearances' and highlighted the region's 'silent genocide'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST
Baloch community protests in Scotland (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Free Baloch Movement (FBM) marked the anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests from 1998 with protests in Germany, Scotland, and Finland, advocating for international action against the ongoing military presence and nuclear activities in Balochistan.

Demonstrators spotlighted what they termed 'enforced disappearances' and 'extrajudicial killings' carried out by Pakistani forces, calling on global entities to pressure Pakistan into ending its alleged political repression.

The protests aimed to draw international attention to the human and environmental impacts suffered in Balochistan, urging accountability and justice for the affected people.

