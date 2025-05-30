India's Parliamentary Delegation Seeks Indonesia's Support in Combating Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic move, an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, under the leadership of JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, embarked on a strategic visit to Indonesia. The delegation's primary focus was to address global terrorism concerns and kindle robust support from the Southeast Asian nation. Members of the delegation, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, emphasized Indonesia's comprehensive understanding and declared intent to aid India's counter-terrorism efforts.

The three-day visit was marked by extensive interactions with Indonesian political elites, including members from the Golkar and NasDem parties, think tanks, government agencies, and various community leaders. The Embassy of India facilitated discussions with the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country's largest Islamic organization, alongside visits to Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School, promoting shared values of peace and tolerance.

During their engagements, the delegation highlighted India's 'New Normal' strategy against cross-border terrorism and achieved zero tolerance consensus. The visit concluded with significant support from the Indonesian side, which was described as fruitful by the Indian delegation. These interactions underscore a bilateral resolve to foster peace, economic development, and a unified stand against terrorism, as per diplomatic statements released in Jakarta.

