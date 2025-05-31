Balochistan Turmoil: Extrajudicial Killings Stir Global Outrage

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has issued a stern condemnation over the recent escalation of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The organization accuses the Pakistani military establishment of orchestrating a systematic campaign of state terror that resulted in the unlawful deaths of five Baloch civilians over the span of a week in the Kech and Awaran districts.

In a detailed account, Paank reports that on May 20, Yasir Baloch, a laborer from Geshkur, Kech, was fatally shot by what they describe as a military-backed death squad. The escalating violence continued with Darman Baloch, abducted after first being briefly released from a military camp in Awaran. His body was found brutally mutilated on May 30. On May 29, three more civilians, including Musafir Baloch, Nizar Baloch, and Abdul Aziz, were killed in separate incidents, fueling fears of impunity and systematic violence.

Calling the killings a blatant violation of international laws, Paank urges the United Nations and global human rights organizations to initiate immediate investigations into these human rights abuses and hold Pakistan accountable. The group's call follows another tragic incident on May 26-27, where a military operation in Awaran's Malaar Machhi area ended with a woman critically wounded and two civilians dead, igniting further international concern.