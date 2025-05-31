Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Engages Ethiopia in Anti-Terror Talks

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Supriya Sule, met with Ethiopia's Prosperity Party and the African Union to discuss global terror threats. The visit is part of India's diplomatic efforts following Operation Sindoor, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism and deepening international cooperation against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:34 IST
All-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule meeting Adem Farah, Vice President of the Prosperity Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, engaged in significant discussions with Ethiopian leaders, including Vice President of the Prosperity Party, Adem Farah, during their visit to Addis Ababa. They also met with the African Union's Peace and Security Council as part of their tour aimed at bolstering international anti-terrorism cooperation.

Upon arrival at Ethiopia's Bole International Airport, the delegates, including members from the BJP, Congress, AAP, and TDP, were warmly received by Indian Ambassador Anil Kumar Rai. As part of their agenda, they conversed with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn about the global terrorism threat, emphasizing the need for a concerted effort to tackle state-sponsored terror. Sule underlined this by citing the Pahalgam attack as a direct affront to India's sovereignty.

This diplomatic mission is part of a broader outreach program following the Indian government's Operation Sindoor, a response to terrorist activities linked to Pakistan. The delegations are visiting multiple countries to highlight India's zero tolerance stance on terrorism. Their engagements also included meetings in South Africa, reinforcing India's commitment to a global partnership in countering terrorism.

