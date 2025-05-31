Global Minds Converge: Abu Dhabi University's 12th Annual Undergraduate Research Showdown
Abu Dhabi University hosted the 12th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition, showcasing talents from 105 universities across 14 countries. With 650 submissions, the event underscored URIC's role as a leading GCC and MENA undergraduate research platform, emphasizing innovations in AI, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, and more.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi University recently held the 12th edition of the Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC) under the auspices of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Marking its third year of sponsorship, RTX has demonstrated unwavering support for STEM education, nurturing innovation in the UAE and globally.
This year's hybrid event attracted exceptional undergraduate talent from 105 universities across 14 countries, with 1,300 students submitting 650 research projects. The competition remains the largest undergraduate research platform in the GCC and MENA region, spanning 27 academic disciplines including engineering, business, and health sciences.
URIC celebrated pioneering student projects in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Renewable Energy. Abu Dhabi University Chancellor Professor Ghassan Aouad emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering a discovery culture, while the sustained support from RTX provides crucial resources for student innovation. The event aligns with UAE's vision of nurturing emerging talent for a sustainable future.
