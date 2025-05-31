Left Menu

Global Minds Converge: Abu Dhabi University's 12th Annual Undergraduate Research Showdown

Abu Dhabi University hosted the 12th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition, showcasing talents from 105 universities across 14 countries. With 650 submissions, the event underscored URIC's role as a leading GCC and MENA undergraduate research platform, emphasizing innovations in AI, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:27 IST
Global Minds Converge: Abu Dhabi University's 12th Annual Undergraduate Research Showdown
ADU elevates innovation at 12th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi University recently held the 12th edition of the Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC) under the auspices of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Marking its third year of sponsorship, RTX has demonstrated unwavering support for STEM education, nurturing innovation in the UAE and globally.

This year's hybrid event attracted exceptional undergraduate talent from 105 universities across 14 countries, with 1,300 students submitting 650 research projects. The competition remains the largest undergraduate research platform in the GCC and MENA region, spanning 27 academic disciplines including engineering, business, and health sciences.

URIC celebrated pioneering student projects in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Renewable Energy. Abu Dhabi University Chancellor Professor Ghassan Aouad emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering a discovery culture, while the sustained support from RTX provides crucial resources for student innovation. The event aligns with UAE's vision of nurturing emerging talent for a sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025