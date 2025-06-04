India and Australia Deepen Strategic Ties on Key Anniversary

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at fortifying the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Both leaders articulated their commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific arena, emphasizing enhanced defence and strategic collaboration. The discussions underscored the role of strengthened bilateral ties, particularly in light of regional security dynamics.

Remarkably, Marles also paid tribute to India's fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, a gesture that highlights the shared respect and ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations. His visit is part of a broader diplomatic mission covering South and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)