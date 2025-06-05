Left Menu

MJ Akbar Urges EU to Condemn Pakistan's Terror Support

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar has called on the European Union to firmly oppose Pakistan's support for terrorism. Speaking as part of an Indian delegation, Akbar emphasized global inaction and urged Europe to recognize the danger terrorism poses, highlighting double standards in international responses to such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:35 IST
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar in Brussels, Belgium (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar has urged the European Union to take a firm stand against Pakistan's support for terrorism, dismissing attempts at mediation as pointless. He emphasized that Europe must unequivocally tell Pakistan to end its cycle of violence that began in 1947, warning that failure to act could have global repercussions.

During an all-party Indian delegation tour of European nations, Akbar expressed concerns about global inaction and hypocrisy regarding terrorism. He questioned the international community's double standards, highlighting how responses vary based on the victims' nationality. Akbar noted that India faces calls for restraint while others, notably the US post-9/11, are not similarly constrained.

Akbar stressed that all lives, Indian or Western, hold equal value, and questioned the international silence over terrorism's impact on India. Clarifying that India seeks justice, not revenge, he underscored shared values with Europe and called for straightforward answers from the international community. The delegation's visit highlights India's diplomatic efforts to address cross-border terrorism's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

