All-Party Delegation Hailed for Global Outreach Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation's recent visit to multiple countries has been hailed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, visited Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain to discuss India's counter-terrorism measures and Operation Sindoor following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon returning, the members met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who sought feedback on the international response. Mittal reported that the countries visited were appreciative of India's efforts against terrorism and reassured support on global platforms. The delegation's findings will be shared with the Prime Minister.

Jaishankar, via an update on X, expressed satisfaction with the meeting, underscoring the positive reception of the delegation's mission. The diverse group, which included mostly opposition MPs, highlighted India's united stance against terrorism despite internal political differences. This initiative exemplifies India's ongoing commitment to international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)