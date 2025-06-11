India-EU Ties Approach Milestone: Jaishankar at Berlin Forum

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar took center stage at the German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum 2025, where he underscored the pivotal role of India's relationship with the European Union. Highlighting a decade of burgeoning interest, Jaishankar affirmed that India accords 'pretty high priority' to its interactions with the EU.

The minister expressed a positive outlook for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), indicating that discussions have been encouraging and that the agreement could be finalized by the year's end. 'We are really looking to deepening our ties, and the FTA is central to this effort,' Jaishankar declared.

Addressing trade tensions between the EU and the US, Jaishankar maintained that India cherishes its relations with both, opting to handle matters beneficially for all parties. Furthermore, he reiterated India's consistent stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating negotiations over warfare.