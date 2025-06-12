Left Menu

Zelensky Asserts Exclusive Sovereignty Talks with Putin Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelensky affirms exclusive negotiations with Putin on territorial matters, as peace talks in Istanbul focus on humanitarian issues. Moscow's proposal outlining territorial concessions was rejected, while prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine provided a brief humanitarian relief amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:27 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a determined stand on sovereignty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he will personally conduct discussions on territorial issues solely with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported the Russian state-controlled network RT.

Following the second round of Istanbul peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Zelensky, in an interview with Hungarian outlet Valasz Online, maintained that the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul lacks authorization to negotiate on matters of sovereignty or territorial integrity. Zelensky emphasized that the delegation is strictly mandated to address humanitarian concerns and ceasefire dialogues.

RT highlighted that Moscow's negotiating proposal required Ukraine to acknowledge the loss of five regions to Russia, withdraw its military forces, maintain neutrality, and diminish its military capacities. Zelensky outrightly dismissed this proposal as "an ultimatum," demanding an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Amid the persistent tensions and impeded peace efforts, RT reported a second batch of Russian prisoners of war being released from Ukrainian custody under the prisoner swap agreement reached in Istanbul. Though the exact numbers were undisclosed, RT provided visuals of the soldiers in Russian flags preparing for their return to Russian treatment facilities.

Zelensky acknowledged the exchange, labeling it "the first stage" and an "important humanitarian act." The Russian Defence Ministry did not specify which categories of captives were involved but confirmed agreements on exchanging severely injured and young prisoners.

RT also reported that Russia returned over 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers as a humanitarian gesture, though an attempt to hand over 1,212 bodies on Saturday was stalled due to Ukrainian representatives' absence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

