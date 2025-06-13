Modi's G7 Visit to Canada: A Diplomatic Turning Point

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the G7 Summit in Canada, the visit is seen as a potential turning point for the strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada. Sukhi Chahal, Founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today, believes this could initiate a renewed partnership beneficial to both nations and the Indian diaspora.

Chahal emphasized the significance of this visit, highlighting not only its diplomatic importance but also its impact on Indian-origin communities in Canada. 'Prime Minister Modi is not attending the G7 for the first time, but the stakes are different this time. It sends a powerful message of reconciliation and cooperation,' he said.

Relations between India and Canada have been strained due to differences over the Khalistan issue and perceived leniency towards separatist elements by Canadian leaders. However, Chahal remains optimistic, asserting that Modi's dialogue with Canadian leaders will demonstrate maturity and statesmanship, benefiting both governments and the Indian diaspora in the long run.

Addressing protests by sections of the Sikh community in Canada against Modi's visit, Chahal called out fringe Khalistani elements for misrepresenting the Sikh community. He also expressed concern over reports of Pakistani flags at these protests, which he believes could harm the community's interests.

Chahal pointed out the alarming rise in drug trafficking cases involving the Punjabi youth in Canada, warning that this trend, linked to transnational operations with the Mexican mafia and the global fentanyl crisis, threatens the community's legacy. He criticized the silence of Sikh leaders and Khalistani activists on criminal activities impacting their youth.

Despite these challenges, Chahal remains hopeful about improving India-Canada relations, citing potential benefits in various sectors, including energy security and AI. He views Canadian economist Mark Carney's invitation to Modi as a visionary step towards mending ties.

Chahal highlighted visa restrictions faced by Canadian officials of Indian origin, urging the Indian government to address the issue and give the new Canadian leadership a chance to improve bilateral relations. He called for stakeholders to focus on long-term economic and community benefits rather than divisive politics.