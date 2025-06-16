BLA Launches Multiple Deadly Attacks Against Pakistani Forces

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) executed a series of coordinated assaults on Pakistani military personnel, leading to the deaths of four soldiers and the loss of surveillance capabilities. The attacks occurred in Zamuran and Panjgur, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

Key incidents during these operations included a remote-controlled IED attack in Zamuri sector that claimed the life of one soldier. Additionally, the removal of surveillance cameras, followed by the destruction of a reconnaissance quadcopter, showcased the tactical efforts of the BLA against the army's resources, drawing attention to the operational capabilities of the BLA fighters.

In a tragic turn of events, BLA fighter Riaz, known as Aman, died in a landmine explosion. Earlier strikes in the Zamuran district targeted a military convoy, resulting in significant casualties, including the obliteration of two army vehicles. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch reported these details amidst ongoing violence and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)