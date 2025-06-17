Modi's Canadian Visit: A New Era for Indo-Canadian Ties?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Canada for the G7 Summit has been greeted with optimism by the Indo-Canadian community, who are hopeful that the visit will improve strained India-Canada relations. Sumit Singh, a Brampton-based businessman and immigration consultant, expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Singh stated, "I wholeheartedly welcome Prime Minister Modi to Canada. Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Modi is a positive step, and I hope it restores normalcy to India-Canada relations." He expressed concerns about how diplomatic tensions have affected the Indian diaspora, which numbers over 1.5 million people in Canada.

Canadian broadcaster Haleema Sadia remarked, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the G7 Summit represents a diplomatic breakthrough. Our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, extended the invitation, easing tensions and marking a significant step towards improving bilateral relations."

Vishal Saini, Director of Hindu Forum Canada, highlighted the economic and cultural contributions of Indo-Canadians, welcoming Modi's visit as a means to strengthen ties. "Approximately 1.5 million Indo-Canadians contribute significantly to both economies. Modi's visit will enhance these ties," he said.

Upon landing in Calgary, Prime Minister Modi indicated plans to meet with global leaders during the summit and to highlight the priorities of the Global South during his three-nation tour, which includes stops in Cyprus and Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)