India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties
India and France have updated their Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAC) to align with international standards. This amendment modifies taxation laws related to capital gains, dividends, and the definition of technical services. It aims to strengthen mutual tax cooperation and enhance economic relations.
India and France have revised their Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAC) to incorporate the latest international standards, significantly impacting the taxation of capital gains and dividends.
The updated protocol, signed by top officials during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India, removes the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) clause and aligns 'Fees for Technical Services' definitions with the India-US treaty. This move is expected to enhance tax certainty and facilitate greater economic synergy between the two nations.
The revision also updates information exchange provisions and introduces a new article on tax collection assistance, ensuring seamless bilateral cooperation. This treaty amendment promises to attract further French investments and boost Indo-French business and economic relations.
