IDF Chief Praises Key Strike in Multi-Front Conflict

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir hailed the elimination of Iranian commander Saeid Izadi in recent air raids, citing it as a major operational success. The strike, part of ongoing military efforts, is considered crucial in the ongoing regional conflict and improves security across the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the aftermath of last night's strategic air raids on Iran, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, delivered a situation report. The operations targeted and resulted in the death of Revolutionary Guards Commander Saeid Izadi, a figure Zamir claimed played a significant role in orchestrating the 7 October massacre, responsible for the loss of thousands of Israeli lives.

Zamir highlighted, "Izadi was instrumental in the Iran-Hamas nexus and closely aligned with leaders like Sinwar and Deif." He commended the operation as a "tremendous intelligence and operational achievement" by the IDF's Intelligence Directorate and Air Force, marking it as a pivotal point in the broader multi-front conflict.

The IDF Chief emphasized that Izadi's elimination heightens security not just for Israel but for the entire region, signifying a shift in the Middle East where, according to Zamir, "there are no more safe havens." The operation reflects a strategic advancement in the ongoing war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

