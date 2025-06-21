IDF Chief Praises Key Strike in Multi-Front Conflict

In the aftermath of last night's strategic air raids on Iran, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, delivered a situation report. The operations targeted and resulted in the death of Revolutionary Guards Commander Saeid Izadi, a figure Zamir claimed played a significant role in orchestrating the 7 October massacre, responsible for the loss of thousands of Israeli lives.

Zamir highlighted, "Izadi was instrumental in the Iran-Hamas nexus and closely aligned with leaders like Sinwar and Deif." He commended the operation as a "tremendous intelligence and operational achievement" by the IDF's Intelligence Directorate and Air Force, marking it as a pivotal point in the broader multi-front conflict.

The IDF Chief emphasized that Izadi's elimination heightens security not just for Israel but for the entire region, signifying a shift in the Middle East where, according to Zamir, "there are no more safe havens." The operation reflects a strategic advancement in the ongoing war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)