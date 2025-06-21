IDF Chief Praises Key Strike in Multi-Front Conflict
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir hailed the elimination of Iranian commander Saeid Izadi in recent air raids, citing it as a major operational success. The strike, part of ongoing military efforts, is considered crucial in the ongoing regional conflict and improves security across the Middle East.
In the aftermath of last night's strategic air raids on Iran, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, delivered a situation report. The operations targeted and resulted in the death of Revolutionary Guards Commander Saeid Izadi, a figure Zamir claimed played a significant role in orchestrating the 7 October massacre, responsible for the loss of thousands of Israeli lives.
Zamir highlighted, "Izadi was instrumental in the Iran-Hamas nexus and closely aligned with leaders like Sinwar and Deif." He commended the operation as a "tremendous intelligence and operational achievement" by the IDF's Intelligence Directorate and Air Force, marking it as a pivotal point in the broader multi-front conflict.
The IDF Chief emphasized that Izadi's elimination heightens security not just for Israel but for the entire region, signifying a shift in the Middle East where, according to Zamir, "there are no more safe havens." The operation reflects a strategic advancement in the ongoing war efforts.
