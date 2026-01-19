Puducherry CM Urgently Seeks Return of Missing Engineer from Iran

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy, has made an urgent appeal to India's Ambassador in Iran, seeking help to locate and bring back Uppilathali Ajith, a resident of Mahe. Employed as a 3rd Engineer with Horsan Ship Management, Ajith traveled to Iran last December aboard the vessel Vistan, but has since been unreachable by his family.

In a letter addressed to Ambassador Rudra Gauvrav Shrashth, CM Rangasamy emphasised the need for prompt action to trace Ajith's whereabouts in Iran and arrange his return to India. The situation has been designated as a special case, warranting expedited efforts by the Indian embassy.

The communication also included relevant details such as Ajith's passport information and the name of his employer, Safe Sailing Marine Services. Additionally, the CM attached Form I issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to support the request for assistance.