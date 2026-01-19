Erdogan says Turkey hopes Iran will overcome crisis through dialogue, diplomacy

Turkish President ‌Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday ⁠that he hoped the Iranian government would overcome what ​he called a "period ‍filled with traps" through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking ⁠after ‌a ⁠cabinet meeting in Ankara, ‍Erdogan added that Turkey was ​closely following "scenarios trying to ⁠be written on the ⁠streets", after Iran's worst domestic unrest since ⁠the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

