Erdogan says Turkey hopes Iran will overcome crisis through dialogue, diplomacy
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped the Iranian government would overcome what he called a "period filled with traps" through dialogue and diplomacy.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan added that Turkey was closely following "scenarios trying to be written on the streets", after Iran's worst domestic unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
