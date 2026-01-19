Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey hopes Iran will overcome crisis through dialogue, diplomacy

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST
Erdogan says Turkey hopes Iran will overcome crisis through dialogue, diplomacy
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President ‌Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday ⁠that he hoped the Iranian government would overcome what ​he called a "period ‍filled with traps" through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking ⁠after ‌a ⁠cabinet meeting in Ankara, ‍Erdogan added that Turkey was ​closely following "scenarios trying to ⁠be written on the ⁠streets", after Iran's worst domestic unrest since ⁠the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026