IDF Neutralizes Key Hezbollah Financial Leader Linked to Iran in Precision Airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the successful elimination of Haytham Abdullah Bakri, a critical Hezbollah financial operative. Bakri, a central figure in Hezbollah's finance operations, was targeted in an Israeli Air Force strike for his role in transferring funds from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the terror group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it has successfully targeted and eliminated a prominent Hezbollah financial operative aligned with Iran. Haytham Abdullah Bakri, who managed the "Al-Sadiq" Currency Exchange in southern Lebanon, was struck down in an Israeli Air Force operation.

According to the IDF, Bakri played a pivotal role in facilitating financial transactions, acting as a channel for money dispatched from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to Hezbollah. The funds were reportedly used to bolster Hezbollah's armaments, pay wages, and support various terrorist activities.

The operation, part of a broader initiative to disrupt Iran's financial backing of its regional allies, marks a significant blow to the Iran-Hezbollah financial axis, already weakened by Israeli forces' earlier eliminations of top command figures within Iranian-backed networks.

