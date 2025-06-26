Left Menu

Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Threats from Foreign Adversaries

Democratic and Republican legislators have introduced the No Adversarial AI Act, a bipartisan initiative to safeguard U.S. federal agencies from artificial intelligence technologies controlled by foreign adversaries, particularly China. This legislation mandates the exclusion of adversarial AI products and enhances government transparency and oversight while preserving research and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST
Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Threats from Foreign Adversaries
Logo of the Democrats' Select Committee on the CCP, which released details of the bipartisan 'No Adversarial AI Act' targeting foreign adversary-controlled AI systems (Source: @CmteOnCCPDems). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid rising concerns over national security threats, Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the House Select Committee have introduced the No Adversarial AI Act. This bipartisan bill aims to protect federal agencies from the risks associated with AI technologies under foreign adversarial control, specifically targeting China.

The bill, supported by prominent lawmakers, underscores the significance of safeguarding U.S. data. Legislators highlighted the example of DeepSeek, a firm linked to China's intelligence network, recommending stringent measures against AI products like theirs. A federal procurement ban on such technologies, unless exceptions are warranted, forms a core part of the proposal.

This legislative initiative addresses ongoing and future adversarial AI threats, with lawmakers emphasizing the need for a clear defensive stance. The act proposes mechanisms to exclude and remove adversarial AI systems from government infrastructure, enhancing oversight while allowing space for vital research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025