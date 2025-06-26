Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Threats from Foreign Adversaries

Amid rising concerns over national security threats, Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the House Select Committee have introduced the No Adversarial AI Act. This bipartisan bill aims to protect federal agencies from the risks associated with AI technologies under foreign adversarial control, specifically targeting China.

The bill, supported by prominent lawmakers, underscores the significance of safeguarding U.S. data. Legislators highlighted the example of DeepSeek, a firm linked to China's intelligence network, recommending stringent measures against AI products like theirs. A federal procurement ban on such technologies, unless exceptions are warranted, forms a core part of the proposal.

This legislative initiative addresses ongoing and future adversarial AI threats, with lawmakers emphasizing the need for a clear defensive stance. The act proposes mechanisms to exclude and remove adversarial AI systems from government infrastructure, enhancing oversight while allowing space for vital research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)