Left Menu

India Stands Firm at SCO: Terrorism Concerns Shutter Joint Declaration

India refused to sign the SCO joint declaration due to unaddressed terrorism concerns. The absence of consensus, particularly from one country, halted the document's adoption. During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized combating terrorism and highlighted the need for accountability in cross-border terrorism acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:20 IST
India Stands Firm at SCO: Terrorism Concerns Shutter Joint Declaration
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India took a decisive stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China on Thursday, notably withholding its signature from a joint declaration over unresolved concerns about terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs assured the refusal stemmed from a lack of consensus, particularly from one nation, which prevented the declaration's adoption.

In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced India's firm position against terrorism, urging member countries to combat it in all forms. He emphasized the need for accountability regarding cross-border terrorism and called on the SCO members to unite against these threats.

The decision was further influenced by the exclusion of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in the document, despite Pakistan-related incidents being mentioned. Singh, speaking at the meeting, underscored the necessity of consistent action against terrorism and warned against the threats posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) to non-state actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025