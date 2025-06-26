India Stands Firm at SCO: Terrorism Concerns Shutter Joint Declaration
India refused to sign the SCO joint declaration due to unaddressed terrorism concerns. The absence of consensus, particularly from one country, halted the document's adoption. During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized combating terrorism and highlighted the need for accountability in cross-border terrorism acts.
India took a decisive stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China on Thursday, notably withholding its signature from a joint declaration over unresolved concerns about terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs assured the refusal stemmed from a lack of consensus, particularly from one nation, which prevented the declaration's adoption.
In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced India's firm position against terrorism, urging member countries to combat it in all forms. He emphasized the need for accountability regarding cross-border terrorism and called on the SCO members to unite against these threats.
The decision was further influenced by the exclusion of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in the document, despite Pakistan-related incidents being mentioned. Singh, speaking at the meeting, underscored the necessity of consistent action against terrorism and warned against the threats posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) to non-state actors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
