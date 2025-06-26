Historic Space Milestone: Indian IAF Captain Joins International Space Station

Axiom Mission 4 has marked a historic achievement as Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to enter the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla referred to the experience as a 'privilege,' expressing awe at witnessing Earth from space.

The crew's spacecraft, SpaceX Dragon, docked at the ISS Harmony module after a 28-hour journey, symbolizing a collaborative effort between India, Poland, and Hungary in government-sponsored human spaceflights. This mission is crucial for its significant scientific contributions and international cooperation.

In his remarks, Shukla highlighted the emotional significance of carrying the Indian Tricolour into space, emphasizing excitement for the continued research and exploration over the next 14 days. Axiom Space emphasized how this mission is redefining the global pathway to low-Earth orbit exploration.

