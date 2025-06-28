Left Menu

Baloch Activist Condemns Unlawful Detention under Pakistan's Black Laws

Nadia Baloch criticizes the illegal detention of her sister, Mahrang Baloch, and fellow activists under the 3MPO law. She highlights the lack of legal processes and calls for action from democratic forces to combat these systemic injustices and secure their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:57 IST
Logo of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) (Image: X/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nadia Baloch has issued a staunch denunciation of the ongoing detention of her sister, Mahrang Baloch, a central figure within the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and other activists. Their confinement under Pakistan's disputed Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) law has sparked outrage as reported by the BYC through a recent X post.

In a video message disseminated by the committee, Nadia Baloch revealed that Mahrang and her colleagues were wrongfully arrested on March 22 and have since been held without any recognized legal procedure. She pointed out the absence of a required Review Board, comprised of the Chief Justice and senior judges, to assess such detentions.

Nadia also underscored the arbitrary incarceration of Bibarg Baloch, pointing to a systemic issue within the legal framework. Authorities allegedly failed to provide legitimate documentation to justify the detentions, citing vague threats from 'outside conditions' as a pretext. Calls for transparency have been dismissed, further deepening concerns about constitutional rights and the treatment of dissidents in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

