Karachi Deluge: Challenges Mount Amid Persistent Monsoon Rains

As the monsoon rains continue to pummel Karachi for a third day, Geo News highlights the struggles faced by residents due to waterlogged streets and disrupted daily life. The accumulation of water has been notably severe in low-lying neighborhoods, casting doubt on the Sindh government's earlier assurances of monsoon preparedness.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted intermittent rain for Karachi, with potential moderate to heavy showers in some areas. By Monday, the city is expected to witness cloudy skies with occasional light rain or drizzle, further impacting daily routines and mobility.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings about the severe consequences of continued rain, including urban flooding and potential damage to infrastructure, such as electric poles and solar panels. The United Nations Development Programme's report adds that rising sea levels and unpredictable weather pose significant threats to Karachi, affecting food security and the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.