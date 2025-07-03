Left Menu

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South-Western Japan; No Tsunami Alert

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit south-western Japan, particularly affecting the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued, but significant seismic activity was recorded on nearby Akuseki Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook south-western Japan on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake's epicentre was located off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, approximately 1,200 kilometres from Tokyo. Despite the significant tremor, no tsunami alert has been issued.

Seismic activity registering a '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale was noted in Akuseki Island, the agency reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

