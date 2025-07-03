PML-N Denies Plot to Overthrow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has dismissed rumors that it aims to unseat the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government via a no-confidence vote, as reported by Geo News.

A meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi sparked myths about attempts to oust Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui clarified that the meeting should not be construed as a conspiracy. He acknowledged no current discussions on a no-confidence vote, echoing the 2022 ousting of PM Imran Khan, but emphasized the legality of such a move.

During the meeting, Kundi informed Sharif about a tragic incident in River Swat, to which Sharif responded by urging authorities to enhance safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

Rana Sanaullah, an aide on public affairs, also refuted allegations of discussions with JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to topple the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Awami National Party (ANP) leader similarly denied involvement in any government toppling schemes, asserting that recent interactions with Shehbaz Sharif centered on general political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)