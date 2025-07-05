Left Menu

UAE Leaders Celebrate Algeria's Independence Day with Congratulatory Messages

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with other key leaders, has extended congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Algeria's Independence Day, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Updated: 05-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:09 IST
UAE Leaders Celebrate Algeria's Independence Day with Congratulatory Messages
Image Credit: ANI
In an expression of diplomatic goodwill, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended formal congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, marking Algeria's Independence Day. This gesture underscores the enduring friendship between the UAE and Algeria.

Reinforcing these sentiments, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, also conveyed his congratulations. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, followed suit, celebrating this significant occasion for Algeria.

These congratulatory messages reflect the robust bilateral relations shared by the UAE and Algeria, emphasizing a mutual commitment to fostering stronger ties and cooperation in diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

