BRICS Summit 2025: Modi Calls for Global Governance Reforms and Unity Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, urged calls for reforms in global governance and unity against terrorism. Discussions included Artificial Intelligence, global governance, and multilateralism. Modi emphasized reforms of international institutions and the BRICS role in shaping a multipolar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Members, Partners and Outreach invitees gather for the family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other leaders and representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries, gathered in Rio de Janeiro for the significant 17th BRICS Summit. The summit, held from July 7 to July 9 and hosted by Brazil, witnessed leaders from an expanded group including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. Modi participated with strong advocacy for reforming global governance and enhancing the voice of the Global South.

In his address, Modi underscored the need for reform in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO to reflect contemporary realities. Stressing peace and security, he condemned terrorism, noting the Pahalgam attack as an affront to humanity, calling for a unified global response to eradicate terror.

During discussions on multilateralism and Artificial Intelligence, Modi highlighted BRICS' strengths in diversity and multipolarity. He proposed enhancing the BRICS New Development Bank and a Science and Research repository, securing critical mineral supply chains, and promoting responsible AI innovation. His closing remarks reflected optimism in BRICS' potential to shape a more equitable world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

