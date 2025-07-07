BRICS Summit 2025: Modi Calls for Global Governance Reforms and Unity Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other leaders and representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries, gathered in Rio de Janeiro for the significant 17th BRICS Summit. The summit, held from July 7 to July 9 and hosted by Brazil, witnessed leaders from an expanded group including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. Modi participated with strong advocacy for reforming global governance and enhancing the voice of the Global South.

In his address, Modi underscored the need for reform in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO to reflect contemporary realities. Stressing peace and security, he condemned terrorism, noting the Pahalgam attack as an affront to humanity, calling for a unified global response to eradicate terror.

During discussions on multilateralism and Artificial Intelligence, Modi highlighted BRICS' strengths in diversity and multipolarity. He proposed enhancing the BRICS New Development Bank and a Science and Research repository, securing critical mineral supply chains, and promoting responsible AI innovation. His closing remarks reflected optimism in BRICS' potential to shape a more equitable world order.

