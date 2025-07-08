US Revokes Terrorist Status: A New Era for Syria

The United States has officially revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), signaling a major policy shift towards Syria. The FTO status, applicable since its ties with al-Qaeda as al-Nusrah, was lifted as part of a strategy to relieve sanctions after Bashar al-Assad's regime fell.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the decision this Monday, emphasizing alignment with President Trump's promises to ease Syria's sanctions. He noted the revocation, effective July 8, highlights the new Syrian government's strides in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly following HTS's disbandment and integration into Syria's formal military structure.

This development comes on the heels of a June 30 Executive Order aimed at restoring stability under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue targeted operations against Iranian 'Quds' Force elements in southern Syria, reinforcing regional security dynamics following Assad's ouster.