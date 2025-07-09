Namibia Joins Global Biofuels Alliance and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Coalition

In a significant diplomatic move, Namibia officially joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance on Wednesday. The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, as India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi highlighted the importance of these partnerships in tackling pressing global issues.

Established in 2019, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure aims to bolster infrastructure resilience against climate and disaster-related risks, promoting sustainable development. Meanwhile, the Global Biofuels Alliance, launched by PM Modi at the recent G20 Summit, aims to elevate the role of biofuels on the international stage, collaborating with countries like the US, Brazil, and Italy.

Beyond these initiatives, Namibia expressed solidarity with India in condemning terrorism and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in capacity building. Significant agreements were made, including setting up an entrepreneurship center and cooperation in health. Both nations stressed the need for enhanced South-South cooperation and solutions for challenges in the Global South.