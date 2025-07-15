Public Discontent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Governance and Services Under Scrutiny

Growing public dissatisfaction is evident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, as highlighted by a Gallup Pakistan survey, Geo News reports. The survey, conducted in early 2025, underscores significant deficiencies in governance, basic services, and economic prospects, with 3,000 residents voicing concerns.

Access to essential services is a critical issue, with a staggering 74% of respondents lacking clean drinking water and education, while 63% report inadequate healthcare. The situation in southern and rural regions is dire, with 66% lacking gas supply and 49% experiencing erratic electricity, the survey indicates.

Infrastructure progress has been sluggish since the 2024 elections, with precedent projects primarily observed during PTI's previous term. Impressively, 49% of PTI supporters report no new developments, while corruption allegations persist as a primary concern. Over 50% allege misuse of funds, with 71% supporting corruption probes, even gaining support from PTI loyalists.

The survey identifies unemployment (59%) and lack of opportunities (67%) as major economic concerns, compounded by an absence of public awareness regarding government economic initiatives. Favoritism over merit in employment is perceived by 73%. Despite 58% satisfaction with security, terrorism fears in southern KP affect 57%.

While the Sehat Card health initiative is a bright spot with 83% approval, only 38% of respondents feel CM Gandapur is outdoing his predecessors. Preference for Imran Khan as leader stands at 47%. In response, KP's Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, dismisses the survey as unfounded and politically motivated, accusing Gallup of bias, according to Geo News reports.

