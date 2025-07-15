Pioneering Splashdown: India's First Astronaut Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX's 'Grace'

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the trailblazing Indian astronaut on his return from the International Space Station (ISS), will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. This marks the culmination of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4) which had Shukla and his crew spend nearly 20 days in space.

SpaceX confirmed the re-entry procedures, stating, 'Dragon's nosecone is closed and secured for reentry. Splashdown in ~26 minutes.' This significant stage follows the completion of deorbit burn and trunk jettison, preceding the splashdown near San Diego.

The Ax-4 crew, having successfully carried out over 60 scientific studies, returns with over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and vital scientific data. The mission had embarked on this groundbreaking voyage on June 25, showcasing international collaboration in space research and exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)