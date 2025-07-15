Historic Return: India's First ISS Astronaut Completes Successful Mission

In a landmark achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth after a successful 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the first Indian to visit the ISS, he piloted SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace,' which completed its splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the mission, conducted under the Axiom-4 crew, as a milestone for India's Human Space Flight Mission, Gaganyaan. The mission demonstrates growing Indo-US space collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to advancing space exploration.

NASA and Axiom Space reported that the Ax-4 mission involved extensive scientific research and outreach activities, with astronauts conducting over 60 studies. The Dragon spacecraft brought back significant scientific data and more than 580 pounds of cargo. The mission's success marks a pivotal moment in space exploration for India and international partnerships.