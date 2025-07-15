Left Menu

Historic Return: India's First ISS Astronaut Completes Successful Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). After an 18-day mission, he returned safely aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, reflecting significant Indo-US space cooperation under the Axiom-4 mission, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory welcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:26 IST
Historic Return: India's First ISS Astronaut Completes Successful Mission
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emerges out of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' (Photo/ X@Axiom_Space). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth after a successful 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the first Indian to visit the ISS, he piloted SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace,' which completed its splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the mission, conducted under the Axiom-4 crew, as a milestone for India's Human Space Flight Mission, Gaganyaan. The mission demonstrates growing Indo-US space collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to advancing space exploration.

NASA and Axiom Space reported that the Ax-4 mission involved extensive scientific research and outreach activities, with astronauts conducting over 60 studies. The Dragon spacecraft brought back significant scientific data and more than 580 pounds of cargo. The mission's success marks a pivotal moment in space exploration for India and international partnerships.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025