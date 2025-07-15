Left Menu

UAE's Financial Stability Council Charts Future Course with New Committees

The Financial Stability Council of the UAE, chaired by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, convened to implement strategic decisions for financial system stability. New initiatives include forming a Technical Advisory Committee and three working groups, focusing on digital innovation, non-bank financial intermediation, and data development, to ensure the robustness of the financial sector.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:13 IST
The UAE's Financial Stability Council, under the leadership of Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, held its inaugural 2025 meeting virtually. High-profile attendees included Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama and chairs of key financial authorities. The assembly addressed progress on financial stability directives amidst evolving economic conditions.

During the session, crucial steps were discussed to bolster the UAE's financial stability framework for 2025-2026. Key outcomes included the establishment of a Technical Advisory Committee to focus on intricate financial stability matters, and the launch of three pivotal working groups dedicated to different financial sectors.

The agenda: a Digital Innovation Working Group to follow market trends and ensure policy alignment, a Non-Bank Financial Intermediation unit to assess and guide the sector's systemic risk management, and a Data Development team to enhance data analysis and application in supervising financial stability projects.

