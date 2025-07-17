Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Chip Security Amid U.S.-China Tensions

A coalition of lawmakers unveiled the Chip Security Act, designed to curb the illegal transfer of advanced U.S. AI chips to nations like China. Key figures, including House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, spearheaded the bill in response to reports of U.S.-origin chips reaching China via shell companies.

The SCCCP highlighted how these chips bolster Beijing's military and surveillance capabilities. Chairman Moolenaar stated that the legislation aims to close export control loopholes, securing national interests and technological supremacy. Measures include verifying AI chip shipment locations and requiring chipmakers to report irregular transactions.

The Commerce Department is tasked with enhancing protections against tech espionage. SCCCP's concern centers on U.S. innovation being exploited by the CCP, using American chips to underpin China's surveillance state. A supporting Senate version introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton emphasizes protecting U.S. jobs and preventing misuse of American technology in oppressive regimes.

