Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Chip Security Amid U.S.-China Tensions

The Chip Security Act, a new bipartisan bill, aims to curb the flow of advanced U.S. AI chips to adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party. The legislation focuses on enhancing export controls, preventing tech theft, and protecting U.S. innovation from being used in China’s AI-driven military and surveillance systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:29 IST
Representative Image (Image: X/@committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A coalition of lawmakers unveiled the Chip Security Act, designed to curb the illegal transfer of advanced U.S. AI chips to nations like China. Key figures, including House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, spearheaded the bill in response to reports of U.S.-origin chips reaching China via shell companies.

The SCCCP highlighted how these chips bolster Beijing's military and surveillance capabilities. Chairman Moolenaar stated that the legislation aims to close export control loopholes, securing national interests and technological supremacy. Measures include verifying AI chip shipment locations and requiring chipmakers to report irregular transactions.

The Commerce Department is tasked with enhancing protections against tech espionage. SCCCP's concern centers on U.S. innovation being exploited by the CCP, using American chips to underpin China's surveillance state. A supporting Senate version introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton emphasizes protecting U.S. jobs and preventing misuse of American technology in oppressive regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

