Left Menu

State Neglect Imperils Tourism Hopes in PoJK and PoGB

Despite natural beauty, Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan suffer from tourism neglect. Locals' efforts are thwarted by government intervention, infrastructure woes, and lack of facilities. Residents demand accountability and state support to nurture tourism and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:50 IST
State Neglect Imperils Tourism Hopes in PoJK and PoGB
Condition of tourism in POGB and PoJK (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), stunning landscapes remain inadequately supported by tourism development, largely due to systemic neglect by Pakistani authorities. A poignant incident in PoJK highlighted this ongoing issue when a locally developed waterfall site was demolished, despite a court-issued stay order. This area, painstakingly made accessible by local residents after an earthquake, offered vital economic support but was razed by the authorities, leaving chairs, cots, and tents amid rubble as symbols of dashed community effort.

Despite spending their own resources to enhance tourist spots, residents like Lal Mansoor testify to the challenges of overcoming both nature and bureaucratic hurdles. 'We turned this site into a tourist haven, only to watch it bulldozed without warning,' Mansoor lamented. Meanwhile, residents and tourists in PoGB echo similar frustrations over poor infrastructure. Broken roads, lack of amenities like shops, and absence of even basic food supplies make for grim tourist experiences, thwarting the growth of local tourism.

Tourists endure dangerous road conditions and inadequate facilities, underscoring an ongoing pattern of neglect from Islamabad in these occupied regions. Although the local communities invest invaluable time and resources to open economic opportunities via tourism, they face governmental apathy. The call for state intervention and justice becomes more urgent as local communities demand autonomy in shaping their destinies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025