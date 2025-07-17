Dubai Hub London: Bridging Global Investment with Seamless Government Services

Dubai Chambers has announced the inauguration of its pioneering international outpost, Dubai Hub London, marking a significant stride in offering streamlined government and private sector services to investors and companies eyeing Dubai as their business hub. The initiative underscores the leadership's strategy to elevate Dubai as a global business capital, optimally simplifying access to economic, real estate, and legal services, thereby reinforcing the emirate's reputation for business friendliness.

Under the management of Dubai Chambers and operated by Al Burj Holding as a government service outsourcing center, the Dubai Hub London is set to bolster Dubai's global economic prominence. Initially, the hub will dispense services from key entities like the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Courts, encompassing property and legal processes, with plans for further governmental involvement in subsequent phases.

The services on offer include property valuation, trade license management, and legal document processing, among others, catering to a spectrum of investor needs. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, emphasized the hub's role in aligning with Dubai's economic agenda and enhancing global competitiveness. He stated that by simplifying access to essential services, Dubai reiterates its commitment to placing global investors at the forefront of its economic initiatives.

Strategically positioned in London, the hub is geared towards fortifying investment ties between Dubai and the UK. The choice of London is predicated on its status as a financial powerhouse and its potential to channel investors keen on exploring Dubai's expanding market. Dubai's investor-friendly regulatory landscape and strategic location continue to cement its appeal, maintaining its top global ranking for foreign direct investments for four years in succession.

