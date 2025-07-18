Left Menu

PTI Blasts Imran Khan's Jail Conditions, Warns of Looming Crisis

PTI has condemned the harsh treatment of its imprisoned founder, Imran Khan, calling his conditions 'inhumane.' The party describes Khan's confinement as a 'death cell,' citing denied basic rights and isolation. Concerns extend to other leaders' health and judicial inconsistencies, signaling a potential constitutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:13 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a scathing criticism against the conditions faced by its incarcerated founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The party alleges that Khan is being held in a 'death cell,' stripped of basic rights such as access to newspapers, television, and books, according to reports from Dawn on Friday.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram addressed the media, emphasizing that Khan, despite his status as the country's most popular leader, is being denied even the basic privileges of an ordinary prisoner. This, Akram warned, could propel Pakistan towards a 'constitutional and humanitarian crisis' in light of the ongoing judicial and economic turmoil.

Akram further claimed that Khan's legal team and family, including his wife Bushra Bibi and sister Aleema Khan, face restrictions in meeting him, undermining his right to a fair trial amid over 200 pending legal cases. Additional concerns were raised about the health and legal treatment of other PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, while ambiguous judicial responses also drew criticism from the party.

