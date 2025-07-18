Left Menu

Press Freedom Under Siege in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the decline of print media has unveiled the hollow nature of Pakistan’s claims of press freedom. Journalists face exploitation and financial neglect as media houses collect government subsidies while failing to pay staff, revealing state-sanctioned suppression against independent voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:48 IST
Press Freedom Under Siege in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the beleaguered region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the print media industry is in crisis, unraveling the country's claims of press freedom. Newspapers that once circulated over 10,000 copies daily in areas like Muzaffarabad now struggle to reach even 900, highlighting the collapse of a once-vibrant journalistic landscape.

Journalists there face stark exploitation as media owners pocket considerable government subsidies but neglect to pay even basic salaries. This financial suffocation stifles the voices of reporters who risk their lives for the truth. Dissent is swiftly punished, and many fear retribution for speaking out against a system that rewards their courageous reporting with poverty and humiliation.

As frustration reaches a boiling point, journalists demand state intervention to enforce a minimum wage and hold media outlets accountable. The situation reveals more than just media mismanagement; it reflects a state-enabled strategy to suppress independent journalism. In a region starved of political agency, the undermining of press freedom strips citizens of their right to information, laying bare the contradiction of Pakistan's democratic claims.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025