In the beleaguered region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the print media industry is in crisis, unraveling the country's claims of press freedom. Newspapers that once circulated over 10,000 copies daily in areas like Muzaffarabad now struggle to reach even 900, highlighting the collapse of a once-vibrant journalistic landscape.

Journalists there face stark exploitation as media owners pocket considerable government subsidies but neglect to pay even basic salaries. This financial suffocation stifles the voices of reporters who risk their lives for the truth. Dissent is swiftly punished, and many fear retribution for speaking out against a system that rewards their courageous reporting with poverty and humiliation.

As frustration reaches a boiling point, journalists demand state intervention to enforce a minimum wage and hold media outlets accountable. The situation reveals more than just media mismanagement; it reflects a state-enabled strategy to suppress independent journalism. In a region starved of political agency, the undermining of press freedom strips citizens of their right to information, laying bare the contradiction of Pakistan's democratic claims.