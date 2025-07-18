Left Menu

New Bill Aims to Protect DC from Foreign Influence

A new legislative measure, the District of Columbia Sister City Integrity Act, seeks to prevent Washington, DC from maintaining Sister City relationships with countries deemed foreign adversaries, primarily targeting Chinese influence. The bill highlights Washington's symbolic importance and advocates for the protection of American democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:37 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to shield the US capital from undue foreign influence, Chairman John Moolenaar, alongside fellow Republican lawmakers, has introduced the District of Columbia Sister City Integrity Act. This legislation proposes stringent measures to sever Washington, DC's Sister City ties with nations flagged as foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The move comes amid concerns over Washington's current Sister City connection with Beijing, which lawmakers criticize for enabling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. Highlighting the contrasting human rights climates, Chairman Moolenaar emphasized the freedoms enjoyed by DC citizens, starkly opposed to the repressive environment in Beijing under CCP rule.

The bill mandates that the District terminate existing Sister City associations with adversary jurisdictions within 180 days, also threatening to withhold federal funds if non-compliance is detected. Given DC's position as a pivotal government and diplomatic site, the legislation stresses the importance of mitigating any risks posed by foreign forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

