Tragic Collision: Four Dead in Kuzbass Highway Accident

Four people tragically lost their lives in a catastrophic accident on the 74th kilometer of the Belovo-Konovalovo-Prokopyevsk highway in Kuzbass. The mishap involved a Kamaz truck and a VAZ-2110 car, according to reports from the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 44-year-old driver of the Kamaz truck veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the car. Sadly, the 19-year-old driver of the VAZ vehicle and his three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy. This incident follows a separate fatal crash in the Orenburg region where a passenger car, truck, and fuel tanker were involved, claiming two lives and requiring the efforts of eight specialists to extinguish associated fires.