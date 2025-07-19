UAE Champions Women's Empowerment at Global Forum

New York [US], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly advocated for women's empowerment and gender equality as pivotal for achieving the United Nations' 2030 Agenda during the 2025 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York. The UAE delegation highlighted national initiatives that promote women empowerment and gender equality, positioning these as crucial for the country's inclusive and sustainable growth.

The delegation shared insights on legislative advances, such as the Equal Pay Law and constitutional guarantees for gender parity, which have significantly increased women's presence in leadership roles. Notable achievements include women's representation accounting for 50% of the Federal National Council and 26% of Cabinet members, alongside their substantial involvement in STEM fields and leadership in significant national projects.

On a global scale, the UAE is committed to promoting gender equality through various initiatives, including Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's Women in Peace and Security Initiative. During a roundtable hosted by the UAE Consulate General in New York, experts discussed strategies for bridging the digital gender gap, enhancing the care economy, and empowering female leaders to drive progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5.

As part of its commitment to knowledge sharing and international cooperation, the UAE expressed its willingness to share its empowering strategies globally, reinforcing its pursuit of inclusive development. During its participation in an event organized by Qatar, the UAE also shared its experience in forming the National Committee on SDGs, reflecting its holistic approach towards sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)