Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

Amid growing tensions, senior Trump administration officials warned about the threat Iran poses to the United States as Geneva prepares to host crucial talks on Tehran's nuclear program. These discussions, the third of their kind this year, are critical as questions over Iran's missile capabilities and nuclear ambitions persist.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the State of the Union address, criticized Iran for allegedly resuming its nuclear activities and developing missiles aimed at the U.S. and allied interests. He further warned that any failure in reaching an agreement would prove perilous for Iran, which has countered with threats of retaliating against American bases.

Senator Marco Rubio supported Trump's claims, adding that while Iran may not be enriching uranium currently, efforts to rebuild their nuclear program are underway. U.S. envoys are set to meet with Iranian delegates to seek a resolution, while Iran maintains strict conditions on discussions about its missile capabilities.