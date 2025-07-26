USNS Bowditch vessel departs from Port Blair, strengthens US-India ties

The Pathfinder class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-AGS 62) departed from Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly known as Port Blair) following a scheduled port visit on July 25, a statement by the Defence Visual Information Distribution Service said. This port visit demonstrates US and India's shared democratic values and mutual commitment to advancing security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region through strengthened maritime partnership.

During the visit, Bowditch leadership conducted office calls with the leadership of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The ship also hosted tours for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard counterparts, fostering deeper cooperation between the two maritime forces. Additionally, crew members participated in cultural exchange activities, including visits to the Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep, strengthening people-to-people connections and building lasting partnerships, as per the statement. "The officers and crew of the USNS Bowditch have been proud to participate in many activities during our visit that not only boost morale but also strengthen our relationship with our partners, the Indian Navy," said Captain Dave Mitchell, commanding officer of the USNS Bowditch.

This marks the first port visit to India by a US Navy Special Mission vessel in two decades highlighting continued US commitment to sustained presence and collaborative engagement with key regional partners. Bowditch is a oceanographic survey ship attached to Military Sealift Command and is currently underway in the Indo-Pacific supporting 7th fleet, the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, alongside allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Bowditch is one of six oceanographic survey ships operated by personnel from the Naval Oceanographic Office located at the John C Stennis Space Center located in Bay St Louis, Miss.

Bowditch performs acoustic, biological, physical and geophysical surveys, providing much of the US military's information on the ocean environment. Bowditch utilizes multi-beam, wide angle precision sonar systems, capable of continuously charting extensive areas of the ever-changing ocean floor, the statement said. The US Navy's hydrographic mission promotes diplomacy and military cooperation through information sharing and combined survey missions with partners and allies, respectively. Hydrographic and oceanographic data gathered by the Naval Oceanographic Office's personnel is a key element in safety of navigation for US platforms helping ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which directly contributes to global economic stability.

Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. Commander, Logistics Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and response to natural disasters.

US 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

