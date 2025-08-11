India Rebukes Pakistan's Nuclear Threats Amid US Tour
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized the Pakistani Army Chief's provocative remarks made during his US visit. Asim Munir's threat of nuclear conflict with India and stance on the Indus River sparked concern. India remains firm against nuclear blackmail, affirming its national security measures.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday sharply criticized remarks made by Pakistan's Army Chief during his visit to the United States, labeling his words as reckless nuclear threats.
The official statement from the MEA highlighted concerns over Pakistan's nuclear command integrity, particularly with the military's ties to terrorist groups. The spokesperson regretted that such remarks were made on the grounds of a friendly nation.
Despite these threats, India asserted its resistance to nuclear intimidation, stressing its commitment to national security. Meanwhile, Army Chief Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan's claim over Kashmir and threatened actions regarding the Indus River dispute if India proceeds with dam construction.
