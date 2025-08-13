Crisis Deepens: Afghan Women on the Brink
UN Women warns of the dire plight of women in Afghanistan, who face increasing restrictions and threats, risking their exclusion from public life. Calls for action from the Islamic Emirate and the international community intensify as women's rights activists demand access to education and employment.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The situation for women and girls in Afghanistan has become increasingly dire, as UN Women warns of their potential complete exclusion from public spaces. In a report from Tolo News, the agency highlights the escalating restrictions imposed by the regime since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
The threats faced by women extend beyond the loss of education and employment opportunities. In May, numerous female staff of international organizations, including the UN, were targeted with death threats. UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed these reports, emphasizing the protective measures taken to ensure the safety of these women.
Amidst these challenges, Afghan women urge the Islamic Emirate to facilitate access to education and jobs. Women's rights activists, like Mumtaz Yousufzai and Tafsir Siahpoosh, call for international intervention and highlight the consequences of remaining silent against such restrictions, which could equate to consenting to the marginalization of half the population.
